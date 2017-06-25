25. June 2017 LUSAKA23°C
June 23, 2017

Zambian Catholic Priest Fr. Paul Samasumo elected Signis World Vice President

125 3236
PoliticsTrending

Mumbi Phiri advises PF youths to stay away from the burial of Clance Zulu

LifestyleTrending

Ex-David Kaunda National Technical School pupils donate three first aid kits to school’s sick bay

Business

Book on Late President Michael Chilufya Sata to be released July

Speaker Patrick Matibini Reverses Suspension of UPND Namwala MP Moono Lubezhi

Slain female police officer, Febby Chabamba, 23, buried

Local stars begin journey of water with WWF Zambia

UPND Councillor arrested for forging a Grade 12 Certificate

President Lungu hails Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on his succession as Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Buffalo gores a 34-year old fisherman in Itezhi Tezhi district

PlanStore; Paint & Sip is Art Entertainment at its best.

Politics

PoliticsTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

251 2min 8400
PoliticsTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

85 1min 4484
PoliticsUPND
June 22, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

250 2min 10817
InternationalPolitics
June 22, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

39 2min 916
Politics
June 22, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

HH’s and five others contempt case against Rev Godfridah Sumaili Adjourned

165 1min 6808
PolicePolitics
June 21, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

Police warn unruly UPND cadres not to use court premises as a campaign place

141 2min 1973

BusinessInternationalTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

125 3min 3236
Business
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

235 1min 3902
Business
June 22, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

Felix Mutati: Zambia’s external debt stands at US$7.2 billion

222 12min 3908

Local Courts

Local CourtsPoliceTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

251 1min 27317
June 22, 2017

Buffalo gores a 34-year old fisherman in Itezhi Tezhi district

June 21, 2017

Mourners in Kasama attempt to leave coffin at police station after traffic officers impound their vehicle

June 20, 2017

Police officer shoots wife dead before turning gun on himself

Lifestyle

LifestyleTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

13 2min 718
June 22, 2017

Local stars begin journey of water with WWF Zambia

June 22, 2017

PlanStore; Paint & Sip is Art Entertainment at its best.

June 21, 2017

Her Majesty The Queen to honour Natasha Salifyanji Kaoma at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace

MobileTechWeb
May 24, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Safe & Secure Taxi service in Zambia.

3min 226
MobileTechWeb
May 23, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Dotcom Zambia to Launch Global E-Commerce Platform for Zambian Companies

7min 195
BusinessTech
March 10, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Mwebantu facebook page set to hit 700,000 likes next week

3min 136

BusinessInternationalTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

125 3min 3236
PoliticsTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

251 2min 8400
LifestyleTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

13 2min 718
PoliticsTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

85 1min 4484
Local CourtsPoliceTrending
June 23, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

251 1min 27317
LifestyleTrendingWWF Zambia
June 22, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

21 3min 1554
Local CourtsTrending
June 14, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

Naked UPND supporter jailed for 21 days for indecent exposure

0 1min 740
TrendingUPND
June 12, 2017 mmMwebantu Editor

Please forgive and release HH, Prophet Seer 1 urges President Lungu

0 2min 427

Mourners in Kasama attempt to leave coffin at police station after traffic officers impound their vehicle

U20 Football World Cup 2017

FAZ unveils new kit sponsor ahead of Portugal clash

Audio to the nation that there is no turmoil in Zambia

African champions get down to business in Korea

Prayers said for imprisoned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema

May 5, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Ikithe Resort by Mantis: One of Zambia’s hidden gems

March 10, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Meet Bana Chimbusa this weekend

March 10, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Impression Suppliers Specialized in Roofing and General Hardware Materials.

March 7, 2017 Mwebantu Reporter

Book on President Edgar Lungu goes on google books after ‘exclusive books ’ South Africa

